Government to set up Young India Sports University

The State government has decided to set up a Young India Sports University, which will be an important component of the sports ecosystem to support the sports hub in the Fourth City/Future City on the city outskirts.

A release from the Chief Minister’s office on Saturday said one of the major components of the Fourth city/Future city is an integrated sports hub. “It is expected that sports academies related to over a dozen disciplines will be set up in the sports hub where modern sports infra will be provided. It will also have centres of sports science and sports medicine,” the release noted.

The proposed sports university named as ‘Young India Sports University’ will be an important component of the sports ecosystem to support the sports hub. The government is considering the existing sports school in Hakimpet or the Sports complex in Gachibowli for locating the Young India Sports University.

On his recent trip to South Korea, Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy had a chance to visit Korean National Sports University in Seoul. This is one of the foremost sports universities in the world. It was established in 1976 and focuses on offering a broad range of courses to amateur athletes as well as professional athletes representing the national team.

In the recently concluded Paris Olympics, South Korea won 32 medals of which 16 medals were contributed by athletes trained at the Korean National Sports University. Mr. Reddy had the pleasure of meeting Olympic champion from the University, Ms Lim Sihyeon, who won three gold medals in Archery at the Paris Olympics.

The government intends to involve such reputed universities to be the technical partners of the Young India Sports University and make it a world class institution to train future Olympic champions.