Government to sell lands, houses to raise funds

HYDERABAD

30 May 2021 23:25 IST

With expansion of agriculture, two new dept. posts created

In view of its depleting financial position on account of COVID, the State government has decided to sell its lands and houses under the control of Housing Development Corporation to raise funds.

A meeting of the Cabinet presided by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao asked Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar to initiate immediate steps for sale.

The Cabinet expressed satisfaction at procurement of 87% of paddy cultivated in rabi and directed the Civil Supplies department to complete the process in four or five days. It suggested that the Agriculture department promote red gram cultivation as the crop had high demand in market. Since the demand for boiled rice was declining in neighbouring States, it was assessed that cotton would fetch higher profits in future. At the same time, the Cabinet discussed the possibility of higher demand for fine varieties of rice.

It was noted that the two crop seasons last year resulted in a production of three crore tonnes of foodgrains.

A release said the meeting wanted steps to promote setting up of more rice mills in the State as paddy production went up considerably.

The farmers’ committees appointed by the government under the Rytu Bandhu programme should be activated and continuous training programmes held for them. The premises constructed for the committees should become platforms for continuous interaction between farmers and agriculture officers.

The Cabinet sanctioned two posts of Additional Director in the Agriculture department in view of the expansion of agriculture in the State. Nine to ten clusters should be identified for food processing units. Land should be earmarked for food processing zones, it was decided.

Vaccination to students

By other decisions, the Cabinet recommended priority in vaccination to students going abroad for higher education on the basis of their admission letters. The 5.5-km-long Necklace Road in Hyderabad was renamed P.V. Narasimhar Rao Marg to mark the culmination of the centenary celebrations of the former Prime Minister.

The State formation day celebrations on June 2 should be gone through with minimal attendance in view of COVID. The Principal Health Secretary and other health officials were asked to tour high-prevalence areas of COVID to take up remedial steps. They included Khammam, Madhira, Sattupalli, Alampur, Gadwal, Narayanpet, Makthal, Nagarjunasagar, Kodad and Huzurnagar.

The health department should be utmost vigilant to the threat of third wave of COVID. A review of health care in area, district and other hospitals should be conducted.