Government to regularise land in 44 colonies in Hyderabad and two abutting districts

The State government has at last conceded the demand of residents for regularising land in 44 colonies located in Rangareddy, Medchal-Malkajgiri and Hyderabad districts.

Residents of these colonies, a majority in the LB Nagar constituency, had been seeking regularisation of their lands for want of basic amenities and services. The government had been receiving number of representations from the general public as well as public representatives for regularisation of land since a long time.

Though the colonies had been identified for regularisation, it could not be taken up as there was litigation between the government and private parties. Layouts were formed long back by private developers and sold to individual buyers, a majority of whom belonged to low and middle income groups. The residents had been demanding basic amenities and services, but permission could not be accorded by local authorities for construction/development of land because of disputes. The government on its part could not retrieve these lands as they were in occupation of private individuals from a long period.

“Hence, a decision is required to be taken immediately to redress the grievances of public residing therein,” Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar said in the order issued (GO Ms. 118) issued on October 28. Considering the economic status of the occupants and to put an end to these litigations, the government had decided to regularise land in these 44 colonies at a concessional rate of ₹250 per square yard to promote planned development and improvement of services, the Chief Secretary said.

Accordingly, regularisation of lands occupied by way of structures would be permitted to an extent of up to 1,000 square yards. The Chief Secretary had asked the district collectors and officers concerned to take necessary action to implement the orders.