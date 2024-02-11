Government to play KCR and Jagan’s videos in Assembly with digital presentation on Krishna waters

February 11, 2024 10:14 pm | Updated 10:14 pm IST - Hyderabad

The government made its intentions of going ahead in an attack mode on the previous Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government by deciding to make a digital presentation in the Assembly on Monday.

The government will ‘expose’ the BRS failures to protect Telangana interests and also how the Andhra Pradesh government benefitted due to the lackadaisical attitude of the BRS government.

The presentation will try to ‘fix’ former Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao with his videos where he had defended allowing water withdrawal by the Andhra Pradesh government and also the videos of A.P. Chief Minister Y. S. Jaganmohan Reddy who admitted in the A.P. Assembly that KCR had allowed water withdrawal, according to Congress party sources.

Ahead of the presentation in the Assembly, Minister for Irrigation N. Uttam Kumar Reddy made a presentation to the Congress MLAs on Sunday evening at Mahatma Phule Praja Bhavan followed by a discussion and clarifications. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka and all the ministers were present.

According to those present in the meeting, the MLAs raised several questions as to how such huge deviations were allowed by the BRS government at the cost of Telangana’s interests. Mr. Uttam Kumar Reddy and Mr. Revanth Reddy explained the deviations in the projects in both Krishna and Godavari rivers.

Parigi MLA T. Rammohan Reddy, Mahabubnagar MLA Yennem Srinivas Reddy and a few others sought clarifications on several ‘dark decisions’ of the previous government.

Later, Government Whip Beerla Ilaiah told reporters that the presentation would seek answers from the BRS leadership. The BRS MLAs should answer in the Assembly as to how they had destroyed Telangana’s interests for the selfish interests of KCR.

“We will expose the failures and compromises of the BRS government before the BRS meeting in Nalgonda on Tuesday. Telangana people should know the facts how their interests were compromised,” he said.

He alleged that Mr. K. Chandrashekhar Rao had misused the Telangana sentiment for his political benefits rather than safeguarding the State’s interests. The BRS leaders should explain why Telangana’s share of water was allowed to be taken by Mr. Jaganmohan Reddy, he said and people would know the truth after the presentation in the Assembly.

