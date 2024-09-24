Government to engage B.Ed candidates of DSC-2008 for contractual services

The State government on Tuesday decided to engage B. Ed candidates of District Selection Committee-2008 for contractual services in the School Education department, Director (School Education) E. V. Narasimha Reddy stated in a release. The services will be in the erstwhile districts, except Hyderabad.

In particular, the decision to consider those candidates who were affected by the reservation of 30% quota of the SGT posts exclusively for the candidates with D.Ed. qualification, as per an order issued in January 2009.

The department as instructed by the government has also furnished the details of such candidates and the list along with a prescribed verification form is prepared and made available on the official website: www.schooledu.telangana.gov.in

Mr. Reddy informed that the said candidates can download the verification form, fill their details along with their consent to work in contractual services and submit all related documents to educational officers in the district concerned.

Certificate verification will also be done in the offices of the District Educational Officer from September 27 (Friday) to October 5 (Saturday).