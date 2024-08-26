Government to constitute panel to study implications of Apex Court’s verdict on SC categorisation

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has announced that the State government will constitute a committee to study the Supreme Court’s judgment on categorisation of the Scheduled Castes into A, B, C and D groups.

The committee will examine the implications of the SC categorisation and submit report. The government is committed to see that interests of all the castes and sub-castes in the SC list are protected. The Chief Minister gave this assurance to leaders of Mala community, including the elected representatives from the Scheduled Castes.

The Mala community representatives led by Member of Parliament G. Vamshi, MLA Vivek Venkataswamy and others requested the Chief Minister to ensure that the Mala community was not meted out injustice because of the Apex Court’s judgment. They wanted the government to take steps to ensure that equal justice was given to Mala and Madiga communities consequent on the Supreme Court’s judgment.

