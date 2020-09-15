Government suspends two revenue officials

SANGAREDDY

15 September 2020 21:19 IST

Responsible for fraudulent assignment of government land

Taking a serious note of irregularities in assignment of government land the government has initiated action against erring revenue officials and private persons who benefited from the fraudulent order. Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar issued orders on Monday suspending two revenue officials.

According to sources, revenue officials of Jinnaram mandal committed grave irregularities in assignment of government lands in survey number 181 at Khajipally village in Jinnaram mandal. Those who worked at Jinnaram in the past and were placed under suspension included — the then Jinnaram Tahsildar G. Narender and then deputy tahsildar K. Narayana.

The officials informed that that the role of other officials and staff involved in the process will be investigated and action will be initiated against them. The persons whose role in the order is under scanner are:

then Khajipally VRO J. Venkateswara Rao, then mandal revenue inspector G. Vishnuvardhan, then mandal surveyor N. Linga Reddy, then senior assistant R.M. Eswarappa, then superintendent M. Sahadev and then RDO of Sangareddy during 2019. Interestingly, the name of the RDO has not been mentioned in the orders.

The government has decided to initiate criminal action against the officials as well as private persons and the Chief Commissioner of Land Administration and Sangareddy Collector have been directed to furnish draft article of charge immediately to the government.

The government has also directed the officials concerned to cancel at once the assignment pattas reported to have been issued to Venkateswarlu, Uppu Ranganaikulu, N. Nagender Rao and M. Madhu, who were allotted 5 acres each under ex-servicemen quota in survey number 181 at Khajipally village. The officials have also been instructed to cancel pattadar passbooks and title deeds issued to the four ex-servicemen, supplementary sethwar, and entries in pahanis, Taluq Assignment Review Committee Register 1 B and furnish action taken report to the government immediately.