Government studying the concept of monthly payments for water bills and property tax

The government is planning to introduce a monthly bill system for property tax, water supply and garbage collection, on the lines of power bills, for the convenience of the people.

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has asked the officials to work out a plan for the monthly payment system to reduce the burden on the citizens who pay the property tax every six months. There is a lot of confusion over water bills and garbage collection fee. He felt this should be streamlined so that the residents don’t feel the burden of paying a big amount at the end of six months or a year.

It was also noticed that power bill collections are better as the bills are generated every month and they are paid within a stipulated period. This helps the power supply companies stay healthy and also helps the consumers to adjust their monthly budgets in a better way.

At the same time, there is a need to instill discipline among the consumers. Delinquency fee should be made applicable for property taxes and water bills just like power bills. This would enforce discipline and help the civic agencies like GHMC and Water Board to plan their activities better.

Sources said the Chief Minister wants the civic service companies to incentivise on-time payments by offering discounts to such consumers. Those who pay bills on time should be recognised and incentivised is the idea. It was also suggested that there should be a citizen-friendly bill payment system apart from the UPI-based bill payment methods.

Making it clear that officials and agencies providing civic services have to be accountable, the CM suggested that when bills are collected promptly the service provided to people should also be equally prompt.

The Chief Minister also issued instructions to the officials of the Finance department to deposit the income generated through Land Regularisation Scheme (LRS) to the respective local bodies rather than the government account.