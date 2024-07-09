ADVERTISEMENT

Government school teacher booked for sexually assaulting female students

Published - July 09, 2024 07:55 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

A 60-year-old government school teacher was booked by the Amberpet police for sexually assaulting female students.  The accused was remanded to judicial custody on Tuesday.

A case was booked against Venkatesh, a Mathematics teacher in the Amberpet Government High School, on Monday following a complaint by two students.

According to the Amberpet police, the children complained about inappropriate behaviour of the teacher, including unwanted physical touch during the class.  

The man was booked under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Meanwhile, the parents have demanded action against the teacher from school authorities.

