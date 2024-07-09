Government school teacher booked for sexually assaulting female students

A 60-year-old government school teacher was booked by the Amberpet police for sexually assaulting female students. The accused was remanded to judicial custody on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

A case was booked against Venkatesh, a Mathematics teacher in the Amberpet Government High School, on Monday following a complaint by two students.

According to the Amberpet police, the children complained about inappropriate behaviour of the teacher, including unwanted physical touch during the class.

The man was booked under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Meanwhile, the parents have demanded action against the teacher from school authorities.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.