ADVERTISEMENT

Government school students sensitised about sexual assaults, POCSO Act

November 15, 2023 10:09 pm | Updated 10:09 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

NGO members and CBIT students who sensitised government schoolchildren in Shankarpally mandal of Rangareddy district.

In a pro-active move during the Child Safety Week, the Learning Space Foundation, an NGO in Telangana, launched a comprehensive poster campaign across 13 government schools in Shankarpally mandal of Rangareddy district. 

Their mission is to empower 2,000 students with knowledge on protecting themselves from sexual assaults, understanding the significance of the POCSO Act for children’s safety, and gaining essential lessons on internet safety.

Leading the charge was NGO founder Kaumudi, alongside foundation members and 40 engineering students from Chaitanya Bharathi Institute of Technology (CBIT) service-oriented club, Chaitanya Spandana.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US