Government school students sensitised about sexual assaults, POCSO Act

November 15, 2023 10:09 pm | Updated 10:09 pm IST - HYDERABAD

In a pro-active move during the Child Safety Week, the Learning Space Foundation, an NGO in Telangana, launched a comprehensive poster campaign across 13 government schools in Shankarpally mandal of Rangareddy district.

Their mission is to empower 2,000 students with knowledge on protecting themselves from sexual assaults, understanding the significance of the POCSO Act for children’s safety, and gaining essential lessons on internet safety.

Leading the charge was NGO founder Kaumudi, alongside foundation members and 40 engineering students from Chaitanya Bharathi Institute of Technology (CBIT) service-oriented club, Chaitanya Spandana.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.