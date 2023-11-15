HamberMenu
Government school students sensitised about sexual assaults, POCSO Act

November 15, 2023 10:09 pm | Updated 10:09 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
NGO members and CBIT students who sensitised government schoolchildren in Shankarpally mandal of Rangareddy district.

In a pro-active move during the Child Safety Week, the Learning Space Foundation, an NGO in Telangana, launched a comprehensive poster campaign across 13 government schools in Shankarpally mandal of Rangareddy district. 

Their mission is to empower 2,000 students with knowledge on protecting themselves from sexual assaults, understanding the significance of the POCSO Act for children’s safety, and gaining essential lessons on internet safety.

Leading the charge was NGO founder Kaumudi, alongside foundation members and 40 engineering students from Chaitanya Bharathi Institute of Technology (CBIT) service-oriented club, Chaitanya Spandana.

