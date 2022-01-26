Government responsive to tribal issues: KTR

HYDERABAD

26 January 2022

Representatives of different Tribal organisations meet Minister

Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) working president and Information Technology Minister K.T. Rama Rao said that the government is positive to the issues of tribals and it has directed the officials to take decision in favour of tribals on land related issues.

Representatives of different Tribal organisations met Mr. Rama Rao at Pragati Bhavan on Wednesday.

“With the spirit of ‘Mava Mate -Mava Raj’ from the tribals we have fought for separate Telangana. We have transformed all the tandas and Adivasi gudems as panchayats and brought the government close to the people. The government has also been focusing on extending medical facilities to the tribals,” said Mr. Rama Rao while interacting with them, adding that a meeting with medical officials would be held shortly and quality medical services would be extended to them.

The Minister has also assured to hold a meeting with the officials of various departments to address the problems being faced by the tribals.

Government Whip Rega Kantha Rao, MLA Atram Sakku and others participated in the programme.