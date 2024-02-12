ADVERTISEMENT

Government Railway Police rescue 34 children in Telangana during Operation Smile-X

February 12, 2024 08:09 pm | Updated 08:09 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Government Railway Police (GRP), along with other stakeholders, rescued 34 children from across the State as part of Operation Smile-X in January this year.

Under the supervision of Superintendent of Police (GRP-Secunderabad) Shaik Saleema, three teams, each comprising one Sub-Inspector and four constables, were formed. The Railway Protection Force (RPF) and civil society organisation members helped the teams.

Nineteen boys and 15 girls were rescued from various railway stations across Telangana. “These children were subsequently reunited with their parents or entrusted to child care homes,” said the officials.

