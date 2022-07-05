Government planning cattle hostels in all villages

July 05, 2022 21:01 IST

Planning Board Vice Chairman inaugurates three BMCUs of Karimnagar Dairy

The State government is planning to open cattle hostels in all the villages to increase milk production and provide alternate and regular source of income to the farmers, said Telangana State Planning Board Vice- Chairman B. Vinod Kumar.

The TS Planning Board Vice Chairman participated in the inauguration of bulk milk cooling units (BMCU) in Sundaragiri in Chigirumamidi mandal in Karimnagar district, Indranagar of Elkathurthy mandal and Anthakkapet village of Akkannapet mandal in Siddipet district on Tuesday along with Husnabad legislator V. Satish Kumar, Karimnagar Dairy chairman Ch. Rajeshwar Rao and others. They also inaugurated the Departmental dairy parlour at Anthakkapet village.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Addressing the milk producers at Anthakkapet village, Mr. Vinod Kumar said that the State government was planning to open cattle hostels in all the villages as part of launching white revolution to increase milk production to meet the growing demand in Telangana. Like sheep distribution scheme which had increased the sheep production in the State, the government would open cattle hostels to increase milk production, he stated.

Stating that the Karimnagar Dairy was opening BMCUs as part of the plan to increase milk production for its new mega dairy project coming up at Nallagonda village of Thimmapur mandal with a capacity of 3 lakh litres, he said that the opening of Anthakkapet BMCU was the 30th one in the integrated Karimnagar district and adjoining Siddipet, Kamareddy and Mancherial districts.

Clarifying that the Karimnagar Milk Producer Company Limited was not a private dairy and it was owned by the farmers in the cooperative sector, he said that the Karimnagar Dairy emerged successful and number one dairy in the Telangana State. With regard to the farmers’ plea of providing ₹4 per litre as incentive to the milk producers, he assured for the payment of the incentive to the farmers of Karimnagar Dairy very soon. He said that the Karimnagar Dairy, which entered Hyderabad market, was doing roaring business by providing fresh milk to the customers unlike other private dairies.

Karimnagar Dairy chairman Ch. Rajeshwar Rao explained about the plans for the expansion of the dairy activities and opening up of mega dairy very soon. He called upon the farmers to take up dairy units as alternate source of regular income. Siddipet ZP vice chairman Raji Reddy, sarpanch Lavanya, MPTC member Rajitha, Dairy MD P Shankar Reddy, advisor V Hanumantha Reddy, directors and others were also present.