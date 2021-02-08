Government notifies quota for EWS

HYDERABAD

08 February 2021 23:50 IST

Reservations to be provided as per Central guidelines

Following Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao’s decision to extend 10 % reservation for Economically Weaker Sections in addition to 50 % quota already enjoyed by other reserved categories, the State government on Monday issued an order implementing the same by following the criteria and guidelines of the Central government.

After the 103rd Amendment to the Constitution enacted in 2019 to provide reservations for EWS other than SCs, STs and EBCs in education and employment, the Centre had prescribed the eligibility criteria to avail the latest 10 % reservation. The reservations for EWS would be in higher educational institutions, including private institutions whether aided or unaided other than minority educational institutions. People from EWS would also get reservations in posts in initial appointments in services under the State.

Income norms

The norms of Centre said that the benefit will be available only to families whose gross annual income was below ₹ 8 lakh per annum. Income includes all sources, that is salary, agriculture, business, profession and it should have been earned in the financial year prior to the year of application.

Irrespective of their family income, people excluded from the benefits included those who owned five acres of agricultural land and above, residential flat of 1,000 sq ft and above, residential plot of 100 sq yds and above in notified municipalities and residential plot of 200 sq yds and above in areas other than notified municipalities.

Family will include person who sought reservation, his or her parents and siblings below the age of 18 years as also his or her spouse and children below the age of 18 years.

The order issued by Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar said necessary amendments to rules and guidelines to implement the reservation will be issued by the State government separately.