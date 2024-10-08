GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Government Medical College in Nalgonda asks house surgeons to vacate hostel due to overcrowding

Published - October 08, 2024 12:38 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau, Siddharth Kumar Singh

Nineteen house surgeons at the Government Medical College (GMC) in Nalgonda have been ordered to vacate their hostel rooms to make space for the incoming batch of undergraduate MBBS students, sparking concerns among the junior doctors.

In a circular issued by the Principal of GMC-Nalgonda, the college announced that due to limited hostel facilities, the house surgeons currently residing in the hostels must vacate by October 13. The circular stated, “Academic year 2024-25 UG MBBS admissions are on and the classes will commence very shortly. The hostels are not sufficient to accommodate the house surgeons, hence the following house surgeons who are residing in hostels are hereby instructed to vacate the hostel by October 13.”

The notice also instructed the administrative and accounts office to refund any balance of hostel fees to those who have paid in advance from October 13 onwards.

Speaking to The Hindu, GMC Nalgonda Principal Sri Vani said that “We are yet to move into a new college, therefore these hostels are not enough for the students. We can’t ask the upcoming students to stay outside. These are the only 19 house surgeons staying in the hostel hence we have asked them to vacate.”

