Government issues orders empowering HYDRAA

Published - October 16, 2024 08:51 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Following the recent ordinance giving teeth to the Hyderabad Disaster Response & Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA), the Telangana government has issued orders empowering the agency as per the amended GHMC Act, 1955.

A Section 374B has been inserted in the Act, which stipulates that the government can empower any officer/agency/authority to exercise the powers vested with the corporation/the commissioner for protection of public assets such as roads, drains, public streets, water bodies, open spaces and public parks and preserve them from illegal encroachments.

The orders issued on October 16 authorise the Commissioner, HYDRAA to protect public assets like roads, drains, public streets, water bodies, open spaces, public parks and others belonging to the GHMC or to the State Govt, within the jurisdiction of GHMC, so as to preserve them from any kind of illegal encroachments for the purpose of Disaster Management and protection of public assets.

With the orders, HYDRAA has been empowered to issue notices, speaking orders and demolition orders with regard to illegal constructions.

