Government issues fresh orders bringing down LRS charges to 2015 rates

HYDERABAD

17 September 2020 18:56 IST

Minister agreed to revise rates in view of difficulties in the prevalent conditions

The Government has issued orders revising the charges payable under the Layout Regularisation Scheme (LRS) and brought them on par with the previous LRS scheme of 2015. Consequently, the number of slabs has been revised from four to seven and if 10% of the open space is not available in an unapproved layouts, the charges at 14% of the plot value prevailing as on the date of registration of such plot will be collected instead of rate prevailing as on August 26, which was proposed earlier.

It was also clarified that no separate ‘Nala’ charges need to be paid as conversion charges for agricultural to non agricultural use by the LRS applicants. These decisions have been taken following a number of requests made by the general public and public representatives that regularization charges specified in the above rules are very high compared to rates stipulated in LRS Scheme 2015 and during this pandemic COVID situation it would be very difficult for a common man to pay the same.

Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development K.T. Rama Rao had considered the request favourably and had also announced in the floor of the Assembly that LRS regularization charges will be revised to make them same as what was provided in the previous LRS Scheme 2015.

Revised charges on the market value of plots as on August 26, 2020, show that applicants for LRS up to 3,000 sq. yard should pay 20% of the basic regularisation charges, those having 3001-5000 sq. yards would have to pay 30%, for 5001-10,000 sq. yards it is 40%, for 10,000-20,000 sq. yards it is 50%, for 20,001-30,000 sq. yards it is 60%, for 30,001-50,000 sq. yards it is 80% and it is 100% for above 50,000 sq. yards, as per the orders issued by Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar.