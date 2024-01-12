ADVERTISEMENT

Government invites applications for filling posts of chairman and members of TSPSC

January 12, 2024 07:41 pm | Updated 07:41 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Sample application forms along with requisite qualifications posted on official website

The Hindu Bureau

The State government has invited applications from eligible candidates for appointment as chairman and members of the Telangana State Public Service Commission.

The government has posted the sample application forms on its website www.telangana.gov.in along with the qualifications and other details for the posts. The development comes within two days of Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan accepting the resignations of TSPSC Chairman B. Janardhan Reddy and three members — R. Satyanarayana, Bandi Linga Reddy and Karam Ravinder Reddy.

The government said in the notification that eligible candidates should submit their applications in the prescribed format online to “secy-ser-gad@telangana.gov.in by 5 p.m. on January 18. Appointment to the posts would be made based on the applications received or by the search committee/screening committee to be appointed by the government, according to an official release.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US