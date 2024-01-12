GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Government invites applications for filling posts of chairman and members of TSPSC

Sample application forms along with requisite qualifications posted on official website

January 12, 2024 07:41 pm | Updated 07:41 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The State government has invited applications from eligible candidates for appointment as chairman and members of the Telangana State Public Service Commission.

The government has posted the sample application forms on its website www.telangana.gov.in along with the qualifications and other details for the posts. The development comes within two days of Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan accepting the resignations of TSPSC Chairman B. Janardhan Reddy and three members — R. Satyanarayana, Bandi Linga Reddy and Karam Ravinder Reddy.

The government said in the notification that eligible candidates should submit their applications in the prescribed format online to “secy-ser-gad@telangana.gov.in by 5 p.m. on January 18. Appointment to the posts would be made based on the applications received or by the search committee/screening committee to be appointed by the government, according to an official release.

