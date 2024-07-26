Government gearing up to hold elections to panchayat raj bodies  

The State government is preparing ground to hold elections to local bodies soon.

ADVERTISEMENT

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has directed the officials to take steps to hold elections to the rural local bodies at the earliest. Accordingly, the officials were instructed to complete preparation of new voter lists before August first week. The Chief Minister held a review meeting of the Panchayat Raj department here on Friday.

He wanted the Backward Classes Commission to prepare its report pertaining to implementation of the rule of reservation in the panchayat raj bodies in a time-bound manner once the preparation of the new voter list was completed. The State government, he said, would decide on holding the elections to rural local bodies based on the BC Commission’s report.

ADVERTISEMENT

The departments concerned were directed to complete the process for holding the elections soon so that polls to the local bodies could be held at the earliest. Mr. Revanth Reddy wanted to know about the hindrances in holding the elections to the panchayat raj bodies.

Officials informed the Chief Minister that the State Election Commission was yet to receive the revised voter lists from the Election Commission of India. The ECI had so far sent data of revised voter lists to two States and Telangana was among six other States that would receive the data within a week.

Mr. Revanth Reddy accordingly asked the officials to start the process for the conduct of the elections after the data was received. The officials concerned should prepare voters lists pertaining to panchayat raj bodies immediately on receipt of the information so that elections could be held at the earliest.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.