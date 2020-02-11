Government for strengthening District Collector set up: CM

Chief Minister K.Chandrasekhar Rao has said that the State government is for strengthening the institution of District Collector to streamline the administration.

In an interactive session during the Collectors’ Conference at Pragathi Bhavan here on Tuesday, Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao heard the views of senior officials and collectors on ‘Palle Pragathi’, ‘Pattana Praghathi’ and ‘Haritha Haaram’ programmes. Under Pattana Pragathi, a ward should be considered a unit, he said.

He also gave clarity on government’s stand on new Municipal Act and Panchayat Raj Act. He said the government had increased the responsibility of collectors in the administration of villages, towns and cities.

Emphasising that collectors should correct the lacunae in land revenue records, he said land related records should be perfect and added that reforms were definitely required for this. In 95% of lands, there was no dispute but remaining should be resolved.

Utilisation certificates

The submission of utilisation certificates for the funds sanctioned under Central schemes should be regular, he told the collectors.

The newly appointed additional collectors to assist the collectors should discharge the responsibilities entrusted to them efficiently. Those who monitor local bodies should have all the data ready in their computers. They should determine the charged amount in villages and towns for the mandatory expenditure on salaries, payment of power and other bills, debt servicing. A two-day training should be conducted for additional collectors on development of villages and towns, he said.

Pavement encroachments

Chief Minister suggested measures to be taken in cities for public convenience, particularly for women and instructed construction of public toilets in all cities on government lands and provision of markets for vegetables and meat and poultry. He, however, cautioned that roadside petty vendors, small shop keepers on foot-paths should not be evicted without showing them an alternative place.

He also wanted focus on restoration of forests, development of urban parks and setting up monkey food courts for which adequate budgetary allocation would be made. Government was serious in resolving land disputes between Forest and Revenue departments and issue of Podu lands.