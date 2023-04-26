‘Government fearing CBI inquiry into paper leak case’

April 26, 2023 07:05 pm | Updated 07:05 pm IST - HYDERABAD

YSRTP president Y.S. Sharmila alleged that the State Government was fearing exposure of loopholes in the Information Technology (IT) department in the conduct of recruitment tests by the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) and whence opposing the inquiry by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). Accusing that police had rejected permission to hold protest, Ms. Sharmila said that she was forced to approach the court to get it.

“Police have intentionally stopped me from going to TSPSC office. I have only reacted when police dealt with me roughly. I have no intention to disrespect police and I had only defended myself. Police behaved rudely even with my mother Y.S. Vijayamma when she came to visit me. It is not right. From the beginning I am fighting on behalf of unemployed. I was kept udder house arrest without any orders,” said Ms. Sharmila while addressing the protest by T-SAVE, a forum floated by the YSRTP, to fight for the unemployed.

/A large number of unemployed and party workers attended the protest.

Accusing that inquiry into the paper leak case was entrusted to the Special Investigation Team (SIT) to protect those who mattered, Ms. Sharmila dared IT Minister K.T. Rama Rao to accept CBI inquiry and make the audit certificates of computers public. She sent a questionnaire to Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao with 10 questions: Why still there has been no action against TSPSC Board members and chairman in the TSPSC paper leak scam? How is it possible that the IPs were accessed outside the TSPSC office? Why is there no probe into the role of the IT department? Why is the case not yet given to the CBI or an inquiry from the sitting Judge despite pressure from all quarters? And how will the revised TSPSC exams be held next month under the supervision of the same Chairman, board members and secretary under whom the paper leak scam happened.

Balladeer Gaddar attended the programme and extended support to the agitation taken up by Ms. Sharmila.