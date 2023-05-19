Government doesn’t have money to pay salaries but CM announces new schemes; Jeevan Reddy mocks KCR

May 19, 2023 04:48 pm | Updated 04:49 pm IST

The government is not even in a position to pay salaries of employees on time and the Chief Minister, K. Chandrashekhar Rao is announcing new schemes with no funds in the exchequer, alleged former Minister and Congress MLC, T. Jeevan Reddy.

All the election schemes announced earlier like Dalita Bandhu and Double Bedroom Houses are non-starters with no funds and the CM announcing new schemes is laughable, he said at a press conference here. “How long will the CM mislead people with new schemes that have no sanctity or budgetary sanction,” he asked accusing Mr. KCR that he just wants to divert people’s attention from his failures announcing new schemes.

Mr. Reddy claimed that not a single rupee has been spent from the budget on Dalita Bandhu. Similarly, the double-bedroom houses scheme is a flop and later the CM said ₹5 lakhs would be given to the beneficiaries for housing and now that has been reduced to ₹3 lakhs. But there are no funds even for that, he said. In fact, even the guidelines for these scheme have not been finalised and issued.

On the employment front the BRS government failed utterly, he said adding that the vacancies have not been filled even after 9 years and when the notifications are being released in view of the elections, there are scams noticed in the recruitments. There is no action plan for Backward Classes development while ₹50,000 crores meant for SC and ST groups in the budget are being carried forward as the government could not release the funds, he claimed.

With such failures and after pushing Telangana into a debt trap from a surplus state and the BRS leadership and administration involved deeply in corruption, it was laughable that Mr. KCR still considers people would believe him, he said. He said the government’s grandiose plans of celebrating the decade of Telangana formation was an election stunt to fool people when development is actually zero and corruption at all time high.