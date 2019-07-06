Government coordination committees formed

In order to address issues related with podu lands and those under dispute by two groups in villages, coordination committees comprising of the Inspector of Police concerned, Tahsildar and Forest Range Officer have been formed in Adilabad district on Saturday. The move was aimed at avoiding law and order problem arising out of these issues.

At a meeting attended by Superintendent of Police Vishnu S. Warrier and District Forest Officer B. Prabhakar, among others, as many as 23 villages were identified where land issues could become law and order problem. The coordination committees are mandated to keep superior officers updated on the developments.

Mr. Warrier urged people to approach the committees for grievance redressal instead of taking law into their hands. He said their problems would be discussed at higher level and a solution would be found.