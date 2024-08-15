GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Government considering bringing out Telangana Advocates Protection Act: Chief Justice Alok Aradhe

New official website of the High Court, electronic Telangana High Court reports were launched on the occasion

Published - August 15, 2024 08:58 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Telangana High Court Chief Justice Alok Aradhe on Thursday said that the State government was actively considering the proposal to bring out the Telangana Advocates Protection Act.

Addressing the gathering after hoisting the national flag on the 78th Independence Day on HC premises here, the CJ said the matter was taken to the notice of the government and hoped the proposed Act would be a reality soon.

Launching the new official website of the HC for the State of Telangana and electronic Telangana High Court reports (e-THCR) containing verdicts of the HC, the CJ said an app to serve summons and execution of warrants was in the pipeline. From Thursday, a free wireless internet facility was being extended for the benefit of advocates and the parties-in-person.

An amount of ₹4.94 crore was paid under the Victim Compensation Scheme during the Lok Adalats held from August of 2023 to July of 2024. The construction of the new HC building, for which the Chief Justice of India laid foundation on March 24, was likely to commence shortly, the CJ said.

Advocate-General A. Sudarshan Reddy said it was an appropriate time to reflect the role of lawyers and jurists in the process of nation-building. “Need of the hour is not just a highly skilled lawyer but one who is perceptive, sensitive and understands goals of the Constitution and explores structures of law in solving problems of local communities and ensures securing justice to under privileged citizens,” he said.

The AG said Telangana society had been in the forefront of social movements that placed freedom and collective conscience on a pedestal. Telangana People’s Armed Struggle against feudal operations was a glowing testimony of the historical importance placed by Telangana society on cherished values of freedom and egalitarianism. These values only thrived and flourished after the enactment of the Constitution of India, he said.

