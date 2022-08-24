Government City College alumni meet tomorrow

Special Correspondent
August 24, 2022 19:33 IST

Government City College (Autonomous), Nayapul, as a part of centenary celebrations this year is organising an alumni meet in the college on August 26 that will be attended by prominent alumni who graduated from the college over the last 100 years.

Finance Minister T. Harish Rao will be the chief guest and prominent people who will be part at the event include former Home Minister K. Prabhakar Reddy, former MLA N. Indrasena Reddy, Velichala Kondala Rao, Prof. S V Satyanarayana, J. K. Bharavi, Prof. K. Nageshwar and Vidyadhar Bhat, president of GCC Alumni Association.

The alumni committee chaired by Principal Dr. P. Bala Bhasker said the objective of the meet is to strengthen the bond of association between the college and an estimated 85,000 alumni and make them a part of college development. This meeting also happens to be a stepping stone towards the implementation of the National Educational Policy-2020, which prioritises the role of alumni in college activities.

