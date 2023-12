December 15, 2023 09:14 pm | Updated 09:14 pm IST - Hyderabad

The government has appointed Whips on Friday balancing caste and district combinations.

Dharmapuri MLA Adluri Laxman Kumar, Alair MLA Beerla Ailaiah, Vemulawada MLA Adi Srinivas, and Dornakal MLA Ramachandru Nayak have been appointed as Whips. The decision on Chief Whip is kept pending and will be announced later.