Government allocates ₹205 crore for Mamnoor airport expansion

Published - November 17, 2024 08:03 pm IST - WARANGAL

The Hindu Bureau

In a significant step towards the revival and expansion of Mamnoor airport, the Telangana government has allocated ₹205 crore for acquiring 253 acres of land. The expansion plan includes the construction of additional runways, a new terminal building, air traffic control (ATC) facilities and the installation of advanced navigational instruments.

The Roads and Buildings (R&B) department has written to the Airports Authority of India (AAI), requesting the preparation of a Detailed Project Report (DPR) and designs for the proposed infrastructure. Mamnoor Airport, which currently spans 696 acres, requires the additional land to extend its 1.8-km runway to 3.9 km, enabling the operation of larger aircraft such as Boeing 747s, according to sources.

R&B Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy has played a key role in the government’s renewed focus on developing new airports across the State. A major hurdle to the airport’s development was removed with the withdrawal of a 150-km project by GMMR Company.

