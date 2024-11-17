Government allocates ₹205 crore for Mamnoor airport expansion

In a significant step towards the revival and expansion of Mamnoor airport, the Telangana government has allocated ₹205 crore for acquiring 253 acres of land. The expansion plan includes the construction of additional runways, a new terminal building, air traffic control (ATC) facilities and the installation of advanced navigational instruments.

The Roads and Buildings (R&B) department has written to the Airports Authority of India (AAI), requesting the preparation of a Detailed Project Report (DPR) and designs for the proposed infrastructure. Mamnoor Airport, which currently spans 696 acres, requires the additional land to extend its 1.8-km runway to 3.9 km, enabling the operation of larger aircraft such as Boeing 747s, according to sources.

R&B Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy has played a key role in the government’s renewed focus on developing new airports across the State. A major hurdle to the airport’s development was removed with the withdrawal of a 150-km project by GMMR Company.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.