Government allocates ₹205 crore for Mamnoor airport expansion

Published - November 17, 2024 08:03 pm IST - WARANGAL

The Hindu Bureau

In a significant step towards the revival and expansion of Mamnoor airport, the Telangana government has allocated ₹205 crore for acquiring 253 acres of land. The expansion plan includes the construction of additional runways, a new terminal building, air traffic control (ATC) facilities and the installation of advanced navigational instruments.

The Roads and Buildings (R&B) department has written to the Airports Authority of India (AAI), requesting the preparation of a Detailed Project Report (DPR) and designs for the proposed infrastructure. Mamnoor Airport, which currently spans 696 acres, requires the additional land to extend its 1.8-km runway to 3.9 km, enabling the operation of larger aircraft such as Boeing 747s, according to sources.

R&B Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy has played a key role in the government’s renewed focus on developing new airports across the State. A major hurdle to the airport’s development was removed with the withdrawal of a 150-km project by GMMR Company.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.