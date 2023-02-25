HamberMenu
‘Gouravelli will be completed in next 45 days’

We will address problems of oustees: Harish Rao

February 25, 2023 07:53 pm | Updated 07:53 pm IST - SIDDIPET

The Hindu Bureau

Finance and Health Minister T.  Harish Rao said that Gouravelli reservoir works would be completed in the next 45 days and water would be released.

“Of the entire 10-km stretch works of the project, 9.7 km was already completed and the remaining 300 metres will be completed shortly,” said Mr.  Harish Rao, while addressing a gathering after participating in the oath-taking ceremony of the Market Committee at Husnabad on Saturday.

Those stopping the Gouravelli project works were harming the interests of Husnabad, the Minister said and promised to address the problems of oustees. He said ₹86.97 crore was additionally sanctioned by the government for completing project works.

He explained that after formation of Telangana, under the leadership of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, agriculture growth rate touched 8 per cent whereas the national average was 4 per cent.

