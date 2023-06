June 10, 2023 07:35 am | Updated 07:35 am IST - SIDDIPET

Finance and Health Minister T. Harish Rao said that the Gouravelli project would be completed within a week and would be inaugurated by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao shortly.

Mr. Harish Rao examined the ongoing Gouravelli reservoir works, along with MLA V. Sateesh Kumar and Irrigation officials, on Friday. He directed officials to complete the works within one week, adding that compensation was already paid to the oustees and bund work for about 8 kilometres was completed.

