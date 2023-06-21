Gouravelli reservoir getting ready for inauguration

June 21, 2023 07:52 am | Updated 07:52 am IST - SIDDIPET

The construction of Gouravelli reservoir at Gudatipally village in Akkannapet mandal of Siddipet district is nearing completion and all the main works will be over by June 25.

Even the right side main canal works for about 47 km and the left side main canal works for about 16 km have been completed. The works of distributary canals have to be taken up. The main village Gudatipally and about five tandas adjacent to that were already vacated and the houses dismantled.

“Except for a case at Green Tribunal, all the cases have been cleared and we are hopeful that it would be completed soon. We are approaching Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) seeking time for Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao’s visit to inaugurate the reservoir after June 25. Once it is finalised, the date for inauguration will be announced,” MLA V. Satish Kumar told The Hindu.

