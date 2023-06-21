ADVERTISEMENT

Gouravelli reservoir getting ready for inauguration

June 21, 2023 07:52 am | Updated 07:52 am IST - SIDDIPET

All works will be completed by June 25, says MLA

The Hindu Bureau

Gouravelli reservoir works nearing completion at Gudatipally village in Siddipet district. | Photo Credit: Mohd Arif

The construction of Gouravelli reservoir at Gudatipally village in Akkannapet mandal of Siddipet district is nearing completion and all the main works will be over by June 25.

Even the right side main canal works for about 47 km and the left side main canal works for about 16 km have been completed. The works of distributary canals have to be taken up. The main village Gudatipally and about five tandas adjacent to that were already vacated and the houses dismantled.

“Except for a case at Green Tribunal, all the cases have been cleared and we are hopeful that it would be completed soon. We are approaching Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) seeking time for Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao’s visit to inaugurate the reservoir after June 25. Once it is finalised, the date for inauguration will be announced,” MLA V. Satish Kumar told The Hindu.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US