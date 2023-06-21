HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Gouravelli reservoir getting ready for inauguration

All works will be completed by June 25, says MLA

June 21, 2023 07:52 am | Updated 07:52 am IST - SIDDIPET

The Hindu Bureau
Gouravelli reservoir works nearing completion at Gudatipally village in Siddipet district.

Gouravelli reservoir works nearing completion at Gudatipally village in Siddipet district. | Photo Credit: Mohd Arif

The construction of Gouravelli reservoir at Gudatipally village in Akkannapet mandal of Siddipet district is nearing completion and all the main works will be over by June 25.

Even the right side main canal works for about 47 km and the left side main canal works for about 16 km have been completed. The works of distributary canals have to be taken up. The main village Gudatipally and about five tandas adjacent to that were already vacated and the houses dismantled.

“Except for a case at Green Tribunal, all the cases have been cleared and we are hopeful that it would be completed soon. We are approaching Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) seeking time for Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao’s visit to inaugurate the reservoir after June 25. Once it is finalised, the date for inauguration will be announced,” MLA V. Satish Kumar told The Hindu.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.