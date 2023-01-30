Gouravelli reservoir: elderly couple put up a lonely fight even as others desert village

January 30, 2023 06:06 am | Updated January 29, 2023 11:31 pm IST

For 65-year-old Bodiga Balaiah and his wife Lakshmi, 62, its a different and terrifying experience. In the same village where they lived with their children, neighbours, near and dear ones, they are now leading a lonely life.

The couple are residents of Tenugupally in Akkannapet mandal of Siddipet district. Their village is going to submerge in Gouravelli reservoir. For the past several years, the villagers are fighting for right compensation than what the government has offered them. Many compromised and left the village by getting a compensation of ₹15 lakh per acre for their farm lands, and separately for houses and other structures.

But Balaiah has not compromised and is still fighting his case in the court along with some others under Gouravelli reservoir.

“We feel the fear more in the night. There is no one to hear our voice. Those who used to reside in our neighbourhood left the place. Their houses were demolished as all of them received compensation for which they agreed for. Imagine living in the midst of debris,” says Mr. Balaiah.

To get any groceries, they have to travel to Husnabad, about 10 kilometres from their village.

“I am having five acres of land and we are demanding a compensation of ₹30 lakh per acre which was the market rate. We can buy land only if they pay that much amount. The government is offering only half of that,” says Mr. Balaiah.

Same is the case of Maddila Chandraiah of Maddilapally village. Except the family of Chandraiah, everyone has vacated in the village.

Houses at Soulapally village were totally demolished. It’s stated that 250 houses were demolished in these villages.

“Two families are residing at Maddilapally while one family is residing at Tenugupally,” Mr Baddam Raji Reddy, sarpanch of Gudatipally informed The Hindu, adding that Somaji Tanda and Gudatipally remained untouched so far by officials. A total of 32 families are fighting for right compensation on 84 acres, and the case is in court.