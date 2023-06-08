Gouravelli reservoir bund works nearing completion

June 08, 2023 06:45 pm | Updated 06:45 pm IST - SIDDIPET

The long-pending works of Gouravelli reservoir in the district are likely to be completed by December 2023. Though the project was conceived over two decades ago, it was delayed owing to various reasons.

The reservoir, having a capacity of 8.23 tmcft of water, is coming up at Akkannapet mandal in Husnabad Assembly segment. It was originally designed to hold 1.4 tmcft as part of the Pranahita Chevella lift irrigation scheme during the tenure of the late Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy during his first term in 2005 in the united Andhra Pradesh.

After the formation of Telangana, however, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) president and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao had it redesigned, increasing its capacity to 8.23 tmcft. Subsequently, officials acquired 3,870 acres.

Mammoth task

Built at ₹1,195.99 crore, it will irrigate 1,20,000 acres in Karimnagar, Siddipet, Hanmakonda and Jangoan districts once completed. Its bund will be 10.5 kilometres long, with its top width being six metres. Two off-take points (OTs) on right and left sides will be established.

According to sources, Godavari water could be released into the reservoir before the month end, though officers are yet to decide on a date.

“Gudatipally main road, connecting Husnabad to Ramaram, has been fully dug up and all the houses razed. Earth work has already been completed and the final works on the bund are on. There is none in the village, and it resembles a bombed place with all the houses demolished and roads dug up. I was born in the village... I felt bad witnessing its fate,” said Gurram Raja Reddy, who visited the village on Wednesday. Mr. Raja Reddy said many of the elderly, including his 85-year-old mother, passed away with a feeling of having been forced to vacate their homes.