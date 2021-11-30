Gouravelli project oustees asked to collect cheques

Farmers offered ₹15 lakh per acre

Siddipet district officials have asked farmers of about 270 acres under Gouravelli project in Gudatipally village of Akkannapet mandal to come and collect cheques pertaining to their land. The farmers were offered ₹15 lakh per acre, the highest amount offered to any oustees in the district.

The revenue officials have asked farmers to come with the required documents like five photos, five revenue stamps, two photo copies of Aadhaar card and photo copies of pattadar passbooks. If the land being sold to government is spread in more than one survey number, farmers have to bring that many number of copies for each survey number.

Farmers were also asked to sign a declaration stating that they would vacate their houses within 20 days. According to Siddipet Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO) M. Anantha Reddy, presently acting as the RDO of Husnabad, some farmers had already signed the related documents and collected cheques on Tuesday.

However, the oustees are demanding officials to offer them sufficient time and provide double bedroom houses before vacating their houses.