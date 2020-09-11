Gouravelli oustees seek parity in compensation package

Government offers ₹ 2 lakh package as decided in 2016, despite High Court having ruled in favour of a higher compensation

A few days ago Nalla Mahender Reddy, a youth in the village of Gudatipalli in Akkannapet mandal, received a notice from the district administration demanding that he give his consent for the package being offered by the government within one month failing which the amount would be deposited in the court. The entire village would be submerged by the proposed Gouravelli Reservoir under the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project.

The notice came as a rude shock for not only the project oustees who received the notices but also for the family members.

“The Collector, Karimnagar, has published Gazette number 55, dated 06.07.2016, which listed out the names of the residents of the village who would turn major by 01.01.2015. As per GO MS No. 03, Irrigation, Command Area Development (CAD) (LA R&R/ A2) dated 03.01.2017 they are being offered a package of ₹ 2 lakh and the Collector has issued orders to this affect. Those mentioned in the gazette can contact concerned officer — Revenue Divisional Officer, Husnabad — within in one month of receiving the notice and receive the amount. You have to submit photocopies of bank passbook, Aadhaar Card and four photographs. If you do not respond the amount would be deposited in the court concerned,” said the notice received by Mr. Mahender Reddy.

Many youth in the village, who are eligible for compensation package, are objecting to the notices demanding that they be offered a package on par with youth in other villages of various irrigation projects in the district. In other villages the eligible youth were offered a package of a plot of 250 square yards in the Rehabilitation and Resettlement Colony and ₹ 5 lakh financial assistance.

In two recent judgements on petitions filed by adult youth of Kotchaguttapally and Erravally, the High Court directed the government to treat all the eligible as family and extended the package that was offered to families — a double bedroom house on 250 square yards plot as per government norms and ₹ 7.5 lakh financial assistance.

“Why should there be any discrimination against youth from our village? Why they are being offered a lower package when compared to adult youth of other villages that would be submerged under the Kaleshwaram project?” asked Baddam Yella Reddy, another resident of the village.