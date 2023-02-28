Gouravelli oustees on the edge as project nears completion

February 28, 2023 11:58 pm | Updated 11:58 pm IST - SIDDIPET

The oustees of Gudatipally and surrounding villages under Gouravelli project are on the tenterhooks as Finance and Health Minister T. Harish Rao announced that the project would be completed within 45 days.

The announcement was made during a programme at Husnabad in Siddipet district last week. There, Mr.Rao assured that all problems of the oustees would be addressed and water would be released into the reservoir.

For the past few years, many project oustees have been demanding Rehabilitation and Resettlement (R&R) packages, apart from double-bedroom houses. Some women who had crossed 18 years of age at the time of land acquisition but got married later were also not offered compensation on a par with men of the same age group.

A long time coming

The Gouravelli project commenced in 2009 during the second tenure of then Chief Minister of united Andhra Pradesh, late Y.S.Rajasekhara Reddy. With an aim of constructing the project with 1.4 tmc ft capacity, the then government had acquired about 1,800 acres and the process was completed by 2012. Due to various reasons, including the separate Telangana agitation and governments failing to focus on the completion of projects, it was kept in the cold storage for several years.

Only after formation of Telangana State, when the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (earlier Telangana Rashtra Samithi) came into power and redesigned irrigation projects, the Gouravelli project was revived. The capacity was increased to 8.23 tmc ft, necessitating acquisition of additional land. Except about 80 acres, all the required land was acquired by the government.

Some of the oustees claimed that the fate of about 100 migrant families who left the village in search of a living but had houses or land, or both, were not offered R&R compensations.

MLA V.Sateesh Kumar promised to allot double bedroom houses to the oustees under his quota, but there was no clarity on how many families would be covered.

“There are several issues that need to be addressed, and we are not sure how many will be. Though we are participating in discussions whenever they were called for, we do have the fear of being displaced in the dead of the night like it happened in the case of Kondapochammasagar and Mallannasagar oustees,” said a villager on condition of anonymity.

Women on warpath

Same was the fate of women oustees who were 18 year old at the time of land acquisition but not offered package on a par with their male counterparts. The reason cited was that they had been married off.

The women have been agitating for the past one month at the project site and several others joined them on Tuesday. They have resolved to fight for their rights and have intensified their agitation in the backdrop of the Minister’s announcement that the project would be completed in the next 45 days.

“Sometimes we are assured the compensation and at other times, we are told it is not possible. They are also telling that we would be offered less money compared to what was offered to other oustees. Why such discrimination? Was it wrong to get married before the package was paid? How did our names go missing from the list,” said a woman oustee, adding that the MLA would be held responsible if any untoward incident takes place.

When P Venkatarami Reddy was the Collector, the published list of oustees had about 350 names. “Surprisingly, only 143 members were issued cheques, which included some married persons. Why were names of others removed,” questioned Mohan Reddy, a farmer.