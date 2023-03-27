Gopala Mitras seek payment of wages pending for four months

March 27, 2023 07:36 pm | Updated 07:36 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Gopala Mitras, extension workers of the Animal Husbandry Department working on temporary basis since 2001, have requested the State Government to pay their monthly wages pending for the last four months and also implement the pay hike announced by the Chief Minister in October last.

Following the Chief Minister’s decision, the AH Department announced in October last that the pay hike would be implemented from November 2022. According to officials, Gopala Mitras were first taken in 2001 as part of the Livestock Development Agency programme to improve cattle population as also milk production with monthly wages of ₹3,500. Their services had helped improve the cow and buffalo population in Telangana from 86.29 lakh in 2003 to 90.5 lakh now.

The initiative was an instant hit as many villages still did not have veterinary dispensaries. Gopala Mitras cover almost every habitation with cattle population and carrying out the AH Department tasks of artificial insemination, take up de-worming drive, attend to various bovine health issues – same as the duties of veterinary assistants and vet hospital attendants – by visiting the farmers’ doorstep.

As their regularisation has involved technical issues such as academic qualification, the State Government had increased their wages to ₹8,500 in 2020. Last year, they were given 30% hike taking their monthly wages to ₹11,050. At present, a total of 1,530 Gopala Mitras are working for the AH Department in Telangana.

A delegation of the Telangana State Gopala Mitras Union affiliated to Bharat Rashtra Trade Union have met Minister for Finance T. Harish Rao recently and requested him to get the wages pending for the last months cleared along with implementation of increase in wages from November last stating that their families were being put to hardship due to delay in payment of wages.