Google keen to work with Telangana Government, says its vice president

January 11, 2024 12:37 pm | Updated 12:43 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Google vice president meets Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy

M Rajeev
M. Rajeev

Google vice president Chandrasekhar Thota met with Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy in Hyderabad on January 11, 2024. | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

Technology major Google has evinced interest in working together with the Telangana State Government.

Google vice president Chandrasekhar Thota who called on Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Thursday said Google was excited to partner with the State in developing a digitisation agenda for Telangana in farming, education and health. The IT major had deep technology and expertise for bringing quality service to serve the needs of the people of the State.

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, IT and Industries Minister D. Sridhar Babu, and Roads and Buildings Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy in a meeting with Google vice president Chandrasekhar Thota in Hyderabad on January 11, 2024. | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

He discussed the company’s investment plans and told the Chief Minister that artificial intelligence was set to bring major transformation in various sectors.

Mr. Revanth Reddy had discussed about the road safety improvements using Google Maps and Google Earth platforms. IT and Industries Minister D. Sridhar Babu and Roads and Buildings Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy were present in the meeting.

