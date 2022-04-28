Google inks deal with TS govt. for digital economy for youth, women entrepreneurs

April 28, 2022 23:49 IST

Technology giant Google signed a memorandum of understanding with the Telangana Government on Thursday for bringing the benefits of digital economy to the youth and women entrepreneurs.

IT Minister K.T. Rama Rao said that the State and Google enjoyed a long and fruitful relationship. He added that the tech giant has supported Telangana and its development by using innovative technology solutions to benefit people of the State.

“We have been working with Google since 2017 on improving digital literacy, encouraging small businesses and start-ups, improving internet accessibility in local languages, and many other initiatives that have positively affected citizens from various walks of life. Through this new MoU, we are focusing on bringing a change in youth, women, and students and most importantly, citizens’ services,” Mr. Rao said.

He added that that the Government of Telangana is partnering with Google in education by empowering public schools with digital education through Google for Education’s shareable devices and collaborative tools. By means of Telangana Academy for Skill and Knowledge, the government has been providing Google career certificate scholarships for deserving youth in fields like IT support, automation, UX design, data analytics and project management.

He pointed out that in collaboration with We Hub, Google will carry out its Women Will programme to deliver digital, business, and financial skills to nano, micro, and small women-led businesses.

Explaining what the MoU will achieve, Country Head and Vice-President, Google India, Sanjay Gupta said that children in Telangana would be able to use technology to learn faster and young people were being helped to learn digital skills.

“I think we need to ensure that women become entrepreneurs, and I think there is no better city than Hyderabad that is truly enabled for women to take a leap. We are really excited about many streams of work that we are doing in partnership with the Telangana Government over many many years, and this move is deepening that further,” he said.