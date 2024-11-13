ADVERTISEMENT

Goods train derails in Telangana's Peddapalli; 20 trains cancelled, 10 diverted

Updated - November 13, 2024 08:22 am IST - Hyderabad

Eleven wagons of the goods train carrying iron ore derailed between Raghavapuram and Ramagundam

PTI

Representational image of a goods train | Photo Credit: Sushil Kumar Verma

A goods train derailed in Peddapalli district of Telangana, leading to cancellation of 20 passenger trains, officials of South Central Railway (SCR) said on Wednesday (November 13, 2024).

Eleven wagons of the goods train carrying iron ore derailed between Raghavapuram and Ramagundam on Tuesday (November 12, 2024) late night, they said.

Due to derailment of the goods train, as many as 20 passenger trains were cancelled, four were partially cancelled and 10 were diverted, a release from the SCR zone said.

Two trains were also rescheduled and three were regulated, it added.

The officials said efforts are underway to restore the track and resume train movement.

