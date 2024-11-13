Goods train derails in Telangana's Peddapalli; 20 trains cancelled, 10 diverted

A goods train derailed in Peddapalli district of Telangana, leading to cancellation of 20 passenger trains, officials of South Central Railway (SCR) said on Wednesday (November 13, 2024).

ADVERTISEMENT

Eleven wagons of the goods train carrying iron ore derailed between Raghavapuram and Ramagundam on Tuesday (November 12, 2024) late night, they said.

Due to derailment of the goods train, as many as 20 passenger trains were cancelled, four were partially cancelled and 10 were diverted, a release from the SCR zone said.

Two trains were also rescheduled and three were regulated, it added.

The officials said efforts are underway to restore the track and resume train movement.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.