Good show by NMDC in February

Iron ore production increased 19%, sales up 12%

Mining major NMDC has reported a 19% increase in iron ore production and 12% growth in the sales during February compared to the achievement in the corresponding period last fiscal.

Iron ore production stood at 3.86 million tonnes as against 3.24 MT in February 2020. The country’s largest iron ore producer registered sales of 3.25 MT (2.91 MT).

A release from NMDC on Tuesday said the Bailadila Projects at Chhattisgarh produced 3.15 MT in February or 8% more compared to the 2.93 MT in the same period last year. The total sales of iron ore from Bailadila projects at 2.62 MT was also an 8% increase from the 2.42 MT of February 2020.

CMD Sumit Deb said: “these production and sales figures definitely display NMDC’s strong character to bounce back in spite of operational challenges. This achievement is possible only due to the hardwork and commitment demonstrated by the employees. We foresee a gradual rise in numbers and will continue to set new records.”

NMDC recently restarted the operations at Donimalai mines. The mines have a capacity to produce a minimum of 0.5 MT of iron ore per month. The overall performance of the public sector enterprise will be further enhanced with the resumption of operations in Donimalai, the release said.