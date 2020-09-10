Good Samaritans join hands to rescue distressed family

MEDAK

Snakebite claimed one son and another was hospitalised, straining the poor parents financially

On the fateful day of September 3, life turned upside down for the family of Jinka Narayana and Seshamma of Daulapur in Papannapet mandal.

Their two sons — 11-year-old Ramcharan and 7-year-old Narasimhulu — are studying fifth and second classes respectively in the government primary school located in the village. On that night they were sleeping in the verandah along with family members. Around midnight Ramcharan woke up from sleep due to uneasiness and started vomiting. His parents observed a snake moving nearby and killed it. Then shifted Ramcharan to a government hospital and as his condition became serious doctors suggested shifting him to Hyderabad. He died on his way to the hospital near Toopran.

The next day, September 4, while Narayana and Seshamma were making arrangements for the last rites of Ramcharan in the village, Narasimhulu too became giddy and started vomiting. Observing this, some teachers and relatives who came to attend the last rites of Ramcharan immediately shifted him to the area hospital at Medak where he was administered a strong dose of anti-venom and suggested to be shifted to Hyderabad. He was admitted in Suraksha Hospital where he was kept in intensive care unit (ICU) for four days and was discharged on Wednesday, September 9.

As Narayana’s family is poor, B. Naveen Kanth, headmaster of the primary school, decided to bail the family out and posted the need for financial assistance to the family. Many philanthropists responded positively and contributed their mite. A total of ₹ 96,683 was donated by different persons, out of which ₹ 50,000 was handed over to the family while the remaining was extended to them at their house on Thursday.

“As the family was very poor we decided to help them and posted their condition in our WhatsApp groups. Many have responded and we were able to help the family to some extent,” Mr. Naveen Kanth told The Hindu.