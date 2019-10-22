Telangana

Good response to tenders for hired buses

Poor response for Hyderabad region

The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation has received around 9,500 tenders after it published a notification for as many as 1,035 hired buses.

According to sources, a vast majority of these buses are on routes for Adilabad, Nizamabad, Karimnagar, Warangal, Khammam, Mahbubnagar, Medak, Nalgonda and Rangareddy regions.

Entries for Hyderabad and Secunderabad regions combined are less than 20. Both regions account for 247 routes and the requirement of buses here is the largest and stands at 760. “The response for the districts is in fact very good. But we are not sure why the entries for Greater Hyderabad Zone is so low,” an official remarked.

The need is for different kinds of buses including City Ordinary, Metro Express, Suburban, Express and Pallevelugu. A tender committee will decide the lowest bidder and after following due process, award the contract.

