Good response to tenders for hired buses

The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation has received around 9,500 tenders after it published a notification for as many as 1,035 hired buses.
According to sources, a vast majority of these buses are on routes for Adilabad, Nizamabad, Karimnagar, Warangal, Khammam, Mahbubnagar, Medak, Nalgonda and Rangareddy regions.
Entries for Hyderabad and Secunderabad regions combined are less than 20. Both regions account for 247 routes and the requirement of buses here is the largest and stands at 760. “The response for the districts is in fact very good. But we are not sure why the entries for Greater Hyderabad Zone is so low,” an official remarked.
The need is for different kinds of buses including City Ordinary, Metro Express, Suburban, Express and Pallevelugu. A tender committee will decide the lowest bidder and after following due process, award the contract.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor