Good response to sale of plots at pre-bid meeting

A pre-bid meeting with prospective buyers of 101 plots to be e-auctioned by Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authoruty at Bahadurpalli in Dundigal municipality on March 14 and 15 received good response as 120 enthusiasts participated in it on Wednesday.

The meeting which took place at a function hall was attended by senior officials of HMDA. The participants enquired from them the developmental activities and basic infrastructure created by HMDA in its layout spread over 40 acres where the plotting was done.

The officials said the HMDA will construct 80, 60 and 40 ft wide roads beside taking up electricity and underground drainage works in the layout in one-and-a-half years. They said the HMDA plots were always litigation free and secure in the past. The HMDA will give permissions for residential and commercial activities in the layout.