Good response to ‘Open Day’ at INCOIS

June 08, 2023 09:22 pm | Updated 09:22 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS), under the Ministry of Earth Sciences (MoES), on Thursday successfully concluded its ‘open’ house, which offered visitors a glimpse into the fascinating world of oceanography, organised on its premises on the occasion of ‘World Ocean Day’.

About 700 visitors, including school and university students, thronged the campus in Pragathinagar to gain an insight into the critical role oceans play in our lives and the latest advances in oceanography.

National Tsunami Early Warning Centre, Operational Ocean Services Laboratory and the Ocean Observational Laboratory were among the special attractions. The underwater gliders and satellite ground station were other facilities that fascinated the visitors. The ‘open house’ served as a platform to bridge the gap between scientific research and the public, said director T. Sinivasa Kumar in a press release.

