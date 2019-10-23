Telangana

Good response to mega job mela in Karimnagar

Minister for BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Gangula Kamalakar interacting with candidates at the mega job mela organised by MEPMA in Karimnagar on Tuesday.

A mega job mela organised by the Mission for Elimination of Poverty in Municipal Areas (MEPMA) in collaboration with various private companies here on Tuesday received an overwhelming response. Minister for BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Gangula Kamalakar inaugurated the mela and inspected each stall set up by the 28 firms of Karimnagar and Hyderabad.

On the occasion, he reiterated his resolve to facilitate opening of IT towers in the town that would help provide employment to over 3,200 youths of the district. Collector Sarfaraz Ahmad also visited the mela and interacted with the officials and candidates.

A total of 6,800 candidates have registered online for the mela. MLC Naradasu Laxman Rao and MEPMA project director Naveen Kumar were also present.

