Good response at pre-bid meeting

A pre-bid meeting on Thursday organised by the State government virtually for prospective bidders in a global e-tendering for procurement of COVID vaccines evoked good response.

Mr. K. Chandrasekhar Reddy, Managing Director, Telangana State Medical Services Infrastructure Development Corporation, which floated the tender for one crore doses, said Russia’s Sputnik V and a UK team of AstraZeneca were the overseas bidders who participated in the event.

Among the country’s bidders were Bharat Biotech, Serum Institute and Ahmedabad-headquartered Zydus Cadila.

Mr. Reddy said Sputnik V representatives enquired about the cold chain system available in the State because the company produced two variants of vaccine, one that required handling in temperature of minus degrees and the other in the range of two to eight degrees Celcius.

The companies raised questions about payment systems and import licence for vaccine.